Poco M3 Pro 5G chipset and display specs confirmed

Poco has now become a household name in the budget smartphone market of India , with its competitive offerings. With the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G, it wants to take things up a notch.

Poco’s competitive pricing can be partly attributed to its approach of offering only the essentials on its phones and leaving out the extra bells and whistles. The same logic is why the company has not launched any 5G devices in India yet — as it won’t really be useful in the near future. But with advancements being made, Poco is finally about to make the jump to 5G with the launch of the Poco M3 Pro.

The Poco M3 Pro will be the company’s first 5G smartphone in India. As the name suggests, it will be an improved version of the Poco M3 from February . In a conversation with Android Central , a company executive confirmed some key features of the device.

The Poco M3 Pro will be the first device from the brand to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. While the exact processor was not mentioned, they did say that it will have 60% higher performance along with 5G connectivity.

It will also have a high refresh rate display, which is a first for the M series. There will be higher RAM and faster storage too. While it won’t be positioned as a gaming device, it will be a successor to the Poco X3 , with the latter being phased out now.

In the conversation, they also talked about how they feel gaming smartphones are still a luxury and don’t have a big market. Instead, they’d prefer to offer better performance while keeping the price in control. “We're at a point where there's negligible difference between the various flagship chipsets. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100, 1200, Snapdragon 865, and 870 are roughly on the same level”, said Angus Ng, head of product marketing at Poco Global.

We believe that the last bit is a subtle reference to the upcoming Poco F3 GT flagship, which is said to be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming phone with the Dimensity 1100, 120Hz display, 67W fast charging and 64MP camera.

As for the Poco M3 Pro, it could very well be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G, which has a 90Hz LCD screen, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, a 48MP camera along with a 5,000mAh battery. The phone will be available in India too, but the company has delayed all of its launches for the month of May, so we might have to wait a little longer.