PlayStation 4 games have arrived on PlayStation Now

Good news for subscribers to Sony’s Netflix-inspired game streaming service PlayStation Now: you can now access a number of PlayStation 4 titles.
Before this, the streaming service which makes it possible to play PlayStation games on a Windows PC only gave access to PS3 titles.
The number of PS4 games you’ll see added to the library is dependent on where you live. In the US and Canada, 20 PS4 titles will be added to the service’s library, bringing its total number of games to over 500.
The games North American subscribers will have access to are:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- F1 2015
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
- Evolve
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Resogun
- Helldivers
- Broken Age
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Guilty Gear Xrd Sign
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Arcania Complete Tale
- Nidhogg
- Super Mega Baseball
According to Sony’s announcement, more PS4 games will be added “in the coming months alongside our regular monthly content drops,” and there will be “plenty more great PS4 and PS3 content coming this year and next from [Sony Interactive Entertainment] and other top publishers.”
In Europe, however, there are 51 PS4 games being added to the service, though this will bring the library’s total number of games to just over 400 rather than the North American number of 500.
The PS4 titles now available in Europe are:
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected
- WWE 2K16
- Tropico 5
- F1 2015
- Evolve
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Helldivers
- Resogun
- Heavy Rain
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Counterspy
- Shadow of the Beast
- Alienation
- Escape Plan
- Everybody’s gone to the Rapture
- Broken Age
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Castlestorm Definitive Edition
- God of War 3 Remastered
- Super Mega Baseball
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Hardware: Rivals
- This War Of Mine: The Little Ones
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments
- Dungeons II
- Back to Bed
- Pure Chess
- Pure Pool
- Olliolli
- Stick It to the Man
- Blood Bowl 2
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Nidhogg
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- Farming Simulator 15
- Tour de France 2016
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Q*bert: Rebooted
- Fluster Cluck
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Velocibox
- Whispering Willows
- Kickbeat Special Edition
- Battle Worlds Kronos
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
Though this does make PlayStation Now a more attractive service than it was before, it’s still fairly expensive for what it is, with prices being $19.99 per month in the US and £12.99 each month in the UK.
Compare this to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, which allows its subscribers to access a similar Netflix-style library of games but download them rather than stream for just £7.99/$9.99 per month and it’s safe to say Sony still has some catching up to do here.