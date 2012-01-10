Sony outs new Handycam range

Sony has outed a large range of new Handycam models, from entry level models with touch panels and 8GB flash memory, to high end models with inbuilt projection and 3D capture.

Top of the pile is the Double Full HD 3DHDR-TD20V, which Sony describes as "a feature-rich 3D product.Once again the camcorder employs an integrated dual lens system, which includes two of each key component -double Sony Wide Angle GLenses,double Exmor R CMOS image sensors, and double BIONZ image processors, but this time in a much smaller package."

Sony calls it the world's smallest and lightest Full HD 3D camcorder, with a 'very realistic stereoscopic effect'.

Next up is the HDR-PJ580V, which features 100-inch projected shots and a 32GB internal memory for up to 40 hours of Full HD recording at 24 frames per second and 20.4MP still image capture.

Easy to read

Then we have the very similar-sounding HDR-CX580V, which has the same imagine capabilities as the PJ model and has a 3-inch Xtra Fine LCD screen with TruBlack easy to read technology, and an Exmor R sensor for low light shooting.

Going up the scale is the HDR-PJV10V, which offers and 24.1MP still sensor, Balance Optical SteadyShot, a 26mm Wide Carl Zeiss lens and comes with a built in projector.

The HDR-CX760V and PJ760V are next up, with Full HD 24p recording, 96GB Flash memory and Balanced Optical SteadyShot, with 10x optical zoom and manual control plus a 3-inch Xtra Fine LCD. The PJ760V also throws in an inbuilt projector so you can show off your large-screen escapades.

Low end

Down at the low range we see the HDR-CX190, the HDR-CX200, HDR-CX210 and the HDR-PJ200, which have a price tag between $300 and $440 and feature the lies of 8GB flash memory, Exmor R sensor and touch panel LCDs.

And finally the mid range (or 'Step Up' as Sony calls them) we get the HDR-CX260V, the HDR-XR260V and the HDR-PJ580V – which all have a 8.9MP stills capture, Optical SteadyShot image stabilisation, Closer Voice technology for enhanced speech capture and Auto Wind Noise Reduction.

The XR260V comes with a 160GB hard disk drive, and the PJ260V offers up a stereo speaker, 5.1 channel microphone and built in projector.

The new camcorder line up will be available from March 2012.