Trending

Will the Nexus 5 come in six new colours? We're doubtful

By Mobile phones  

Looks suspicious

Will the Nexus 5 come in six new colour options?
We can see a rainbow

Is Google preparing to launch a bunch of new Nexus 5 colours? A certain video working its way around the internet reckons so.

The dodgy home movie shows someone in a dark room, clicking through a number of different colour options for the currently-black-or-white handset: blue, purple, red, green, yellow and orange.

We're throwing a lot of doubt on this one. As Phandroid points out, currently changing your colour choice involves a URL change on the Play Store, which isn't happening in the video clip.

So while we'd love to believe this is real, it's very, very unlikely. Still, nice to imagine...

See more Mobile phones news