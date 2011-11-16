Nokia Lumia 800 goes on sale in UK

The Nokia Lumia 800 has gone on sale in the UK, bringing the latest Windows Phone 7 Mango OS and a huge burden of expectation.

The Nokia partnership with Microsoft represents a huge deal to both companies, and the hype around the Nokia Lumia 800 suggests that it will prove a popular handset.

You can check out our video view of the Nokia Lumia 800 below:

The handset brings a 3.7-inch screen, a much-hyped design and some key Nokia apps that include Nokia Drive, turning the handset into a turn-by-turn sat nav.

Attractive

Also noteworthy are a 1.4GHz MSM8255 Snapdragon/Scorpion processor and a 16-bit AMOLED ClearBlack display.

TechRadar's Nokia Lumia 800 review suggests that the phone was a "very attractive device with a nice weight and when the on contract price is free, it's even better."

The phone is available from most of the normal phone channels, although the full range of colours does not yet appear to be available.