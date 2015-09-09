Why wait for Apple? We've predicted the entire iPhone 6S launch right here

The more exciting Apple announcement today will be the larger iPad Pro. Like we always say about phablets in our phone reviews, it's not for everyone.

'If you need a stylus, you've already failed.' -Steve Jobs

That's because the iPad Pro will be an enterprise-focused tablet with a 12.9-inch screen that focuses on split-screen multitasking, which is also new to the iPad Air 2 running iOS 9.

Business, kiosks and Fortune 500 companies will benefit most from the bigger screen size, and the specs that will include Apple's A9 (no A9X this time) processor and 2GB of RAM.

There are multiple reports that the iPad Pro will be compatible with a stylus, one that's either included with or sold separately from the tablet. This is an anti-Jobs shocker.

Jobs very publicity chided phones and tablets that included a stylus, saying, "Nobody wants a stylus" and, "If you need a stylus, you've already failed." At the time, he was talking about Windows tablets, not Samsung and other Android devices.

Apple can, of course, easily defend this flipflop, noting that the 12.9-inch display lends itself to a pen-like input method, and technology changes over the decade make a stylus more precise.

It may also reveal an iPad mini 4 after last year's disappointing iPad mini 3 tiny specs bump, but don't look for an iPad Air 4 at this particular event. It's reportedly not ready yet.

The accessory surprises might not stop there. Hints that the iPad Pro will be compatible with an Apple-designed Bluetooth keyboard have surfaced in recent weeks.