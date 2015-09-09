Why wait for Apple? We've predicted the entire iPhone 6S launch right here

Prediction: The same will be the same (sort of) and it'll launch next Friday

The two pieces of information everyone wants to know from today's keynote are "When can I get the iPhone 6S?" and "How much will it cost?"

It won't start at $199 in the US for the first time since the original iPhone.

Schiller, being the showman he is, saves this news until the very end. But given the Apple press conference timing and price history, we can now predict the launch date and how much it'll cost.

The iPhone 6S price will come first, and it won't change theoretically. Off-contract, it will cost $649 (£539, AU$999) and iPhone 6S Plus will cost $749 (£619, AU$1,149) for the space limited 16GB model.

Apple may - for the first time since the original iPhone - shock everyone with a price other "starting at $199" for the US. "It's easier than ever to own," Schiller will claim.

Really, the change is because Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint have done away two-year contracts in favor of monthly device payment plans. Do act surprised now that we've told you.

The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus release date will Friday, September 18, according to our best estimates. It's typically the next Friday after Apple press events.

Pre-orders would begin the immediate Friday after the event, September 11. Apple has hinted that it will allow long lines to snake around it stores once again, but will encourage pre-orders.

The last important detail Schiller will give us is the iOS 9 release date. It'll be here Wednesday, September 16, we're thinking, citing the fact that it always arrives two days before new iPhones.