Panasonic teases launch of new Lumix camera

Panasonic’s latest snappers haven’t been on shelves all that long and already the electronics company has begun teasing the launch of another Lumix camera.

This time, though, it seems to be a more video-centric product as the announcement is scheduled for May 31 as part of the Cine Gear Expo to be held in Los Angeles between May 30 and June 2.

Although Panasonic reveals nothing in its teaser on Instagram, L-Rumors has revealed it as an L-mount full-frame snapper that’s supposed to be a cinematographer’s “dream gear”. This seems to imply that the new camera could be a sibling to the new Lumix S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras.

To 8K or not 8K, that is the question

Panasonic designed the Lumix S1 for videography but it does have some flaws, like limited length of video and the crop factor when shooting 4K at 50/60fps. If the company has improved on the S1, it would be interesting to see whether the new camera can shoot 8K video or not – both Canon and Panasonic have confirmed they're developing 8K camera systems.

However, considering Panasonic hasn’t revealed anything yet, the upcoming camera could potentially be a successor to the GH5 or the GH5S, the latter being Panasonic’s most advanced hybrid camera yet. These micro four thirds cameras are a very popular choice amongst videographers, with the GH5 offering 4K video capabilities. Again, the question here is whether Panasonic plans to up the ante and include 8K video shooting in the G series range of mirrorless snappers.

There is a third option that won’t excite most camera buffs – a firmware update to improve video functionality in some of the Lumix cameras.

Whatever it might be, we don’t have long to wait. The press conference will be livestreamed but we’ll bring you news of the big reveal as soon as hear more.