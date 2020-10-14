Oppo A15 to launch in India on October 15

Oppo next budget-friendly smartphone, the Oppo A15 will launch in India tomorrow, October 15. The Oppo A15 has been teased in Amazon for a while now and is all set to launch tomorrow at 12 noon.

The Amazon Great India Festival sale is scheduled to kick-start from October 17 for the non-Prime members and the Prime members get early access on October 16. The Oppo A15 will be unveiled just a day ahead of the Amazon sale. The product landing page is already live on Amazon.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo A15 specs

The Amazon page confirms that the Oppo A15 will come with a triple rear camera stack. There is a primary 13MP lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module is arranged in a square design, which looks quite similar to the recently launched Realme Narzo 20.

You also get a physical fingerprint scanner at the rear, just below the camera setup. To the front, the device comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with AI brightness feature that learns from your preference and automatically adjusts brightness. It comes in a 3D curved design, which is a popular design language in the budget series. The selfie camera is housed in the dew-drop notch.

The Oppo A15 device was recently spotted on FCC carrying CPH2185 model number. This listing revealed further details of the device. The Oppo A15 is said to run on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. It is said to come with a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The previous reports also suggest the Oppo A15 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. You also get microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB. On the front, the Oppo A15 will come with a 5MP selfie camera.