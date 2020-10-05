Budget-friendly Oppo A15 set to launch in India soon

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo A15 in India soon. Going by the teaser, it looks like the phone will be available in a blue colour option, will house a triple camera setup and will be sold through Amazon India exclusively.

Presence of a rear-mounted physical fingerprint sensor is yet another feature that you can notice from the teaser. Also, If you feel that the phone bears an uncanny resemblance with the recently launched Realme Narzo 20, then obviously you're not the only one who thinks that way.

OPPO CPH2185 listed on FCC certification.◾4230mAh Battery◾10W charginghttps://t.co/93YVdApl30 pic.twitter.com/KYEz8BZ1UmOctober 3, 2020

Recently a similar phone carrying a model number OPPO CPH2185 was listed on FCC listing and the design diagram matches with the upcoming phone from Oppo. This listing shows that the phone may come with Color OS V7.2 and a 4100 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Since it’s is a budget centric device, you can surely find the 3.,5mm headphone jack. While as of now there is not much official information available about the upcoming smartphone, however, the phone will be launched during the upcoming “Great Indian Festival” sale on Amazon.

Oppo, on the other hand, has shared a prepared statement which states that the phone will be a “design marvel that is sleek and smart” and also “promises a huge screen along with a 3D curved body design.”

With the October launch almost certain, we are sure that we surely are going to have an extremely busy couple of months with so many smartphones launch lined up. Watch out for this space for more details about the Oppo A15 as soon as they come out.