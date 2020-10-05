Flipkart and Paytm partner for Big Billion Days sale

The Walmart-owned Flipkart has tied up with Paytm, a leading digital financial services platform, to provide customers a slew of offers and benefits for the former's Big Billion Days sale.

This partnership will allow Paytm users to pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days. In addition, Flipkart customers will enjoy instant cashback to their Paytm wallets.

The addition of Paytm’s Wallet and Paytm UPI will offer a seamless one-click checkout experience to Flipkart shoppers during their purchase on the e-commerce app.

What is interesting about the deal is the fact Paytm is a rival to Phonepe owned by Flipkart. Both compete as digital payment platforms.

Aligned with Flipkart's plans

This partnership is aligned with Flipkart's preparation ahead of the upcoming festival where it sees a huge surge in the orders across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, “Our partnership with Paytm showcases our commitment to make digital payment solutions customer-centric and inclusive, democratizing digital payments for all. Digital payments, including UPI, continue gaining prominence in India and at Flipkart, we have always believed that digital adoption will help India get economically stronger.”

Madhur Deora, President - Paytm said, "It is great to see two technology companies collaborating to offer seamless shopping and payment experience. Flipkart has championed eCommerce in India, and together we aim to replace cash on delivery with digital payments via Paytm Wallet and Paytm Bank account."

Flipkart's biggest event

Flipkart's biggest flagship event of the year, The Big Billion Days will commence from October 16. The 6-day event sets the tone for the country’s festive season, as millions of consumers, sellers, artisans, and brands come together.

The Big Billion Days this year will throw up offers each hour, brought by lakhs of sellers and thousands of brands across categories.

Further, Flipkart Plus customers will also enjoy an ‘Early Access’ on October 15.

Flipkart consumers shopping during The Big Billion Days will be able to avail a 10% instant discount through their SBI Debit and Credit Cards.

Furthermore, no-cost EMIs will be made available to consumers through offers from Bajaj Finserv EMI cars and other leading bank credit and debit cards.

The company has said that the Big Billion Days sale will create over 70,000 direct and lakhs of indirect seasonal jobs as sellers, artisans, and brands gear up to fulfil consumer demand.

Deals across top categories such as Mobile, TVs & Appliances, Electronics & Accessories, Fashion, Beauty, Food, Toys, Baby Care, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery, and Flipkart’s Private Brands are being offered by the lakhs of sellers.

Via: Flipkart