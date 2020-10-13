Fed up of flash sales? You can now reserve products on Flipkart for just Rs 1

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is just around the corner and there are already a bunch of deals revealed ahead of the October 16 start. There are already a few deals that are already tempting and blockbuster deals like Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the iPhone SE.
However, there are a lot more deals that are worth checking out before the launch and pre-booking the same by just paying Rs 1. The offer is applicable on limited products and these are valid until October 14. For those who wish to get the product during the Big Billion Days sale, you can pay Rs 1 and get the product by paying the remaining amount during the sale.
For instance, you pre-book a product with Rs 499 today by paying Rs 1. During the Big Billion Days sale, you can pay Rs 498 and get the product. For those who pre-book the products, the stocks will be guaranteed. The remaining balance has to be paid from October 15 12 PM to October 16 11:59 PM.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is scheduled from October 16 to October 21 in India. If you are a Flipkart Plus user, you will get early access on October 15. Here are the best pre-order deals we have complied:
Wearables
- Realme Watch at Rs 2,999
- Realme Band at Rs 999
- Mi Smart Band 3i at Rs 999
Earphones
- Boult Audio bassbuds wired earphone at Rs 299
- boAt basshead 220 at Rs 449
- Mivi DuoPods M20 TWSat Rs 949
- JBL Infinity Glide 105 BT earphones at Rs 999
- PTron Soundster Lite BT headphone at Rs 849
- Boult Audio X1 Wired earphones at Rs 329
- boAt Airdopes 201 TWSat Rs 1,499
Speakers
- boAt Partypal 60 20W party BT speaker at Rs 2,999
- JBL Infinity Fuze 99 BT speaker at Rs 999
- PTron Fusion 10W BT speaker at Rs 979
- Zebronics INDIE 105 W BT Home Theatre at Rs 3,999
- Check out all the audio Rs 1 pre-order offers here
Powerbanks
- Flipkart SmartBuy 12W 10000mAh at Rs 399
- Realme 30W Dart charge 10000mAh at Rs 1,699
- Oppo 10000 mAh 18W at Rs 899
- Flipkart SmartBuy 12W 20000mAh at Rs 747
- Urbn 20000mAh 18W at Rs 1,099
- Check out all power bank Rs 1 pre-order offers here
Smart Home
- Smitch White 10W B22 Base Smart Bulb at Rs 199
- Smitch RGB 10W B22 Base Smart Bulbat Rs 299
- Smitch Wi-Fi Smart Plug 6A at Rs 499
- Smitch Wi-Fi Smart Power Strip at Rs 999
- Smitch 1080p WiFi Smart camera at Rs 999
Storage
- Strontium 32GB Pen Driveat Rs 299
- Strontium 32GB USB 3.1 OTG Drive at Rs 784
- HP U1 64GB Class 10 Memory Card at Rs 790
- Strontium Nitro A1 128GB Memory Card Rs 1,699
- Check out all the Pendrive deals here
Others
- Work from home accessories starting at Rs 103
- Charging cable and mobile stand starting at Rs 119
- Mobile case and covers starting at Rs 84
- Check out all the electronics Pre-order products here