Confirmed: Nothing Ear 1 to be priced at Rs 5,999 in India

The Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo earbuds will be unveiled later this month as the startup’s first product. As a part of the build-up to the launch, today it revealed what the TWS will be priced at — and it will make a lot of Indians happy.

Last week, the company announced that the Nothing Ear 1 will be priced at $99 / £99 / €99 (around Rs 8,000) in other markets, making them quite competitive for the features and design on offer. Interestingly, the Indian pricing is much lower at Rs 5,999. With this move, Nothing aims to target a larger customer base in the country. They will be available on Flipkart starting July 27.

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India says, “India is an important market for Nothing and in partnership with Flipkart, we look forward to introducing the Ear 1 to Indian users at the same time as our global launch. It is important for us to bring value to our Indian users from day one. Starting with Ear 1, our products will be uniquely designed and easy to use. Above all, they will be devices we are proud to use ourselves and recommend to our friends and family."

We recently confirmed that Nothing ear (1) houses Active Noise Cancellation which uses three high definition mics. Alongside the key features we also unveiled the global price of £99 GBPToday, I'm excited to share that in India users can get their hands on #ear1 for INR 5,999 pic.twitter.com/UaAEVjF72WJuly 12, 2021 See more

What we know about the Nothing Ear 1

The Nothing Ear 1 will have a unique transparent design that balances style and minimalism. They will have an in-ear shape for better noise isolation. With three microphones on each bud, they will also offer active noise cancellation, which is a rare addition at this price point.

Clear sound is supposed to be another feature of the Nothing Ear 1, using specific components and tuning expertise from audio giant Teenage Engineering. We also expect them to come with app support for firmware updates, toggles and customizations.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled on July 27. In the coming days, we should learn more about them.