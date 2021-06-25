Nothing Ear 1 TWE to be sold on Flipkart in India

After almost six months of working quietly, Nothing will finally unveil its first product to the world in the near future. The startup-up confirmed that Flipkart will be the eCommerce partner for the upcoming Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds in India.

Nothing is a smart devices tech company that was founded by Carl Pei, the ex-co-founder of OnePlus. It aims to “remove the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future” with products that “feel like nothing”. In May, it was revealed that its first product globally will be a pair of earbuds, simply called the Ear 1 .

Just days after announcing a partnership with Selfridges in the UK, today Nothing confirmed that the Ear 1 will be sold in India via Flipkart. The development also confirms that they will indeed be a pair of true wireless earbuds. The buds are already listed on the eCommerce site as coming soon, but additional details remain scarce. Fast doorstep delivery and no-cost EMI offers will be available too.

The Nothing Ear 1 will release in India alongside the global launch, which is a rare feat. It’s unclear whether Flipkart will remain as the sales channel for all upcoming products or only for the first one.

“India is one of the fastest-growing audio devices markets in the world and is expanding rapidly on the back of the work from home culture and customers seeking high-performance devices to suit their evolving needs. In this endeavour, Flipkart is at the forefront of meeting the needs of Indian customers and delivering best-in-class technology across the country and we are happy to be Nothing’s partner of choice for their India foray and introduce Nothing Ear 1 this summer,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart.

The Nothing Ear 1 were initially supposed to unveiled in June, but a delay was announced recently to finalise some aspects of the product. A specific date was not mentioned but the company remains hopeful of the “later this Summer” timeline.