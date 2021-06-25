Trending

Nothing Ear 1 TWE to be sold on Flipkart in India

Availability confirmed; now to wait for the Nothing Ear 1 release date

(Image credit: Nothing)

After almost six months of working quietly, Nothing will finally unveil its first product to the world in the near future. The startup-up confirmed that Flipkart will be the eCommerce partner for the upcoming Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds in India.

Nothing is a smart devices tech company that was founded by Carl Pei, the ex-co-founder of OnePlus. It aims to “remove the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future” with products that “feel like nothing”. In May, it was revealed that its first product globally will be a pair of earbuds, simply called the Ear 1

Just days after announcing a partnership with Selfridges in the UK, today Nothing confirmed that the Ear 1 will be sold in India via Flipkart. The development also confirms that they will indeed be a pair of true wireless earbuds. The buds are already listed on the eCommerce site as coming soon, but additional details remain scarce. Fast doorstep delivery and no-cost EMI offers will be available too.

The Nothing Ear 1 will release in India alongside the global launch, which is a rare feat. It’s unclear whether Flipkart will remain as the sales channel for all upcoming products or only for the first one. 

“India is one of the fastest-growing audio devices markets in the world and is expanding rapidly on the back of the work from home culture and customers seeking high-performance devices to suit their evolving needs. In this endeavour, Flipkart is at the forefront of meeting the needs of Indian customers and delivering best-in-class technology across the country and we are happy to be Nothing’s partner of choice for their India foray and introduce Nothing Ear 1 this summer,” said Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart.

The Nothing Ear 1 were initially supposed to unveiled in June, but a delay was announced recently to finalise some aspects of the product. A specific date was not mentioned but the company remains hopeful of the “later this Summer” timeline.

