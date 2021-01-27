Carl Pei’s new venture is Nothing – a smart devices company

Entrepreneur Carl Pei finally took the wraps off his new company, which is called Nothing. Based in London, it calls itself “a new forward-thinking consumer technology company”.

The announcement came shortly after Carl revealed his team of tech leaders and investors, including notable personalities such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley. More recently, Cred’s Kunal Shah was onboarded as a part of the Series B funding.

While the details are still blurry, Nothing’s website talks a bit more about what the brand will aim to do. It looks to “rethink everything”, make products that are very different from what we’re used to seeing, and “remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future.”

Carl, who is the founder and CEO of Nothing shed some more light on this mission: “We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

No information on what products or services the company will offer were shared, except a timeline — the first smart devices from Nothing will launch in the first half of this year.

We rethought everything and came up with #Nothing. pic.twitter.com/VSz905KgugJanuary 27, 2021

In a separate interaction with The Verge , he declined to share specific details about the upcoming products or its competitors. There will be devices across multiple categories which will eventually become a part of a connected ecosystem. Initially, Nothing plans on making most of its money by selling hardware and not software subscriptions. As the team gets bigger, it will move up from simpler products.

Design seems to be a big part of the company’s modus operandi. Nothing will try to differentiate its products from looking similar to its competitors by using custom-made components from the get.

“Consumer tech is a tidal wave of limitless potential. Nothing will be the brand at the forefront and I can’t wait for the world to experience its products,” said Casey Neistat, YouTuber and Investor in Nothing.

Nothing substantial was revealed except the name of the company. But it did make one thing clear — just like his time at OnePlus, Carl really knows how to hype events up. It was earlier rumoured that Nothing would be an audio hardware startup, but that continues to be a mystery.