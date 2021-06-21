Nothing Ear 1 earbuds launch delayed, announces Carl Pei

Nothing was supposed to make a big splash with its first product this month — the Ear 1 wireless earphones. However, Carl Pei announced today that the launch has now been delayed to later this summer.

A month ago, the ex-OnePlus co-founder said that the Nothing Ear 1 will arrive in June but could fall short of the company’s vision of "to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future that looks, lives, and feels like nothing". Now it looks like there’s more disappointment for those waiting for it.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon!June 18, 2021 See more

Pei took to Twitter to share that they were behind schedule and will be delaying the Nothing Ear 1 launch. No specific date was mentioned except the “later this summer” timeline. While an explanation was not provided, he did say that they are close to the finish line but a few things were yet to be finalized.

Nothing has been extremely mysterious with its functioning, revealing tiny bits every few weeks. Not much is known about the Ear 1 except that it will be an audio product with a strong emphasis on design. Based on the wording, it seems to be a pair of true wireless earbuds.

Nothing Concept 1 (Image credit: Nothing)

In a blog post, Nothing shared a reference silhouette image of the earbud which had a disjointed stem and a slim ear tip, making many question how comfortable they will be.

A while ago, Nothing unveiled its product design principles along with images of a concept product, which had an unusually minimal look with transparent elements that showcase the inner workings. The Ear 1 is supposed to be weightless, effortless and timeless — characteristics that are not commonly seen on consumer electronics. Of course, all of them are also very vague, so we will have to wait till something gets official.