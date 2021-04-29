CNBC-TV18’s Megha Vishwanath to lead Nothing’s Comms in India

Nothing, the tech startup started by OnePlus’ Carl Pei, has strengthened its communications team with the hiring of tech journalist Megha Vishwanath.

Megha Vishwanath has been appointed as the Public Relations Manager at Nothing. She will lead the communications and influencer engagement in India. Before this, she had been an anchor at the news channel CNBC TV18 since 2012 — covering technology, startups, business, and social sectors. She was also the face of shows such as Tech Toyz, Young Turks, and Startup Street.

“I am excited to be a part of Nothing's journey and its vision of a seamless digital future. Nothing has ambitious plans for the India market and the world,” said Megha Vishwanath.

You can check out her emotional last appearance on CNBC-TV18 below:

Thank you 🙏 And with that ladies and gentlemen, it's a wrap! pic.twitter.com/ocLjbvtr1kApril 23, 2021 See more

She will work alongside Manu Sharma, who is Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. He himself is a veteran in the consumer technology space, having spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and HP. “I am thrilled to welcome Megha to the Nothing family as we build our team in India. With her background in journalism combined with a deep understanding of technology in India, she will play an integral part in driving our regional communications strategy”, he said.

Announced in January 2021, Nothing is a smart devices company with an aim to create an ecosystem of connected devices that have original designs, technologically advanced and easy to use. Its first products will be unveiled in the coming months, with one of them expected to be an audio device in the TWS or headphone space.

Along with Carl Pei, Nothing also has a star-studded roster of investors such as Cred’s Kunal Shah, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Tony Fadell (principal at Future Shape, and inventor of the iPod), Kevin Lin (co-founder of Twitch), Steve Huffman (CEO of Reddit), Liam Casey (founder and CEO, PCH), Paddy Cosgrave (founder of Web Summit) and Josh Buckley (CEO of Product Hunt).