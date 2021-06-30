Nothing Ear 1 price in India, release date, news and leaks

The upcoming Nothing Ear 1 are one of the most exciting debutants in the true wireless earbuds space , hoping to bring a higher level of design and technology to the exploding segment.

Nothing is a tech startup founded by Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus. The company was founded in late 2020 with the objective of creating products that “remove barriers between people and technology”.

Nothing is a smart devices company, with its first product being a pair of TWE, simply called the Nothing Ear 1 . It is claimed to combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience.

Nothing's board consists of numerous popular faces from the world of tech such as Kunal Shah of Cred, YouTuber Casey Neistat, Google Ventures, Tony Fadell, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman and Josh Buckley.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nothing Ear 1, which will be unveiled on July 27 .

Originally supposed to be unveiled in June, the Nothing Ear 1 will now launch on July 27. With the release date now known, we’re sure the brand will use the coming weeks to hype up the product and reveal some more details about it.

It will be available in India at the same time on Flipkart , right alongside the global release.

Official information around the Nothing Ear 1 pricing is currently not available, but looking at the positioning and partnerships , we believe it will be a premium product and not particularly a cheap TWS .

Northing Ear 1 design, specs and features

Even before the company’s name or product lineup was revealed, Carl made big claims on how they will reinvent consumer tech with products that are effortless yet beautiful. An eventual partnership with Teenage Engineering suggests that minimalism and engineering will be the other pillars of Nothing’s design philosophy, while a concept render confirmed transparent elements.

Based on these clues, we expect the Nothing Ear 1 to have a minimal yet iconic design that will be somewhat polarizing but also discreet in appearance.

The good stuff will continue on the inside as the Ear 1 are claimed to bring pure sound via precise tuning and cherry picked components. Teenage Engineering is already a well-known name in the audio space, so its expertise should also trickle down, appealing to the audiophile masses.

One of Nothing’s other goals is to create an ecosystem of products which work seamlessly well with each other. It’s unclear what this will mean in the future, but it could be an indication of smart connectivity and interoperability between devices.

We expect Carl Pei and Nothing to reveal a lot more about the products in the coming days, building up to the Ear 1 launch.

What we want to see

App support One differentiating factor between budget and premium earbuds is the existence of a companion app to play around with the equalizer, toggle features and push firmware updates to the TWS. Considering how connectivity features are a part of Nothing’s philosophy, app support is a no-brainer.

A unique design Apple’s AirPods are probably one of the most recognizable pieces of consumer technology, which led to eventual flooding of the market with lookalikes. Since design is one of the big points of the Nothing Ear 1, we expect something equally unique from Carl and co.

Competitive pricing The true wireless earphones segment has really exploded over the last few years, clocking manifold growth. Features and performance that were once exclusive to premium products can now be found even on budget offerings. With the competition at its best, Nothing will have a mammoth task ahead, if it hopes to capture the market.