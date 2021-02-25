Nothing's plans for India get going with appointment of GM

Nothing, the much talked of venture from former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is keeping itself in the news with a clutch of activities. Just the other day, Nothing unveiled Swedish consumer electronics firm Teenage Engineering as a founding partner while adding its executives to the roster. It is a Stockholm-based consumer electronics company that makes premium audio products.

Even as Nothing makes global headlines, its Indian operations are slowly picking up steam. The general belief is Nothing has big plans for 'Nothing India'.

As a pointer to this, Nothing today announced the appointment of Manu Sharma, as its Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

He will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.

Carl Pei welcomes Manu

Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India (Image credit: Nothing India)

Manu is a veteran in the consumer technology space, having spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India.

The importance of the appointment can be gauged by the fact that Carl Pei himself commented on it through a company statement. “I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India.”

Manu, for his part, said he was excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. "Carl’s vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world,” he added.

India may be a vital cog for Nothing

India is expected to be among the important markets for Nothing. Quite revealingly, among the many high-profile investors in Nothing is Kunal Shah, the founder of Cred.

As a part of its Series B funding, Nothing received an investment from Kunal Shah, which is the first from India. Shah is one of the most notable entrepreneurs in the country, having founded popular fintech companies such as Freecharge and Cred. He’s also an advisor to the board of Bennett Coleman & Co., the Chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of Indian, and an advisor to Y-Combinator and Sequoia Capital India.

In general, the London-based startup has bigger plans with Pei stating that, “we’re building an ecosystem of smart devices.”