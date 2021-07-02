Nothing Ear 1 TWE might actually be transparent

The Nothing Ear 1 will be with us in only a few weeks’ time, but there are still many aspects that we don’t know about. A new cryptic teaser suggests that the true wireless earbuds might not just have see-through elements, but they might be entirely transparent.

Unique and unobtrusive design is supposed to be one of the main pillars of Nothing’s product philosophy. It shared an image of a concept product that revealed guiding principles such as minimalism, thoughtful engineering and ‘notes of transparency’. As cool as these sound, their practical meanings are quite vague and reveal little about what the Nothing Ear 1 will look like.

This one’s different @nothing #ear1 pic.twitter.com/IuPkbT8PqBJuly 1, 2021 See more

Adding to the confusion, YouTuber Unbox Therapy shared an image of the Nothing Ear 1 on Twitter with the caption “This one’s different” as a part of the hype campaign. It’s an extremely puzzling image that reeks of transparency, but it’s unclear what we’re looking at. In the centre, there seems to be a case that resembles a briefcase that houses the two earbuds. The buds themselves have a high degree of transparency to expose the inner components and wiring.

See-through parts are not a common sighting on TWS earbuds. Unless this is another concept image, the Nothing Ear 1 could be one of the most discreet hearables in the market — staying true to the company’s vision of creating “technology that feels like Nothing”.

We’re sure that this isn’t the last teaser coming our way from Carl and co., as a lot more is yet to be known about the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless stereo earbuds. With the help of Teenage Engineering, Nothing will tune them for “a pure sound experience”, along with features such as craftsmanship and superior connectivity within an ecosystem of products.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be unveiled on July 27 and will be available on Flipkart right after.