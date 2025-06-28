Security-focused Apple browser Psylo isolates tabs into silos with private proxies per tab

Each silo blocks trackers and fingerprinting for deeper privacy

No data or identity gets stored, only bandwidth tied to random ID

Browser fingerprinting tracks users by collecting device details to build a unique profile, allowing cross-site tracking without cookies or static IPs.

Apple users looking for privacy-first web browsing now have a new option for blocking this kind of tracking in Psylo, a browser developed by Canadian security researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk.

Available on Apple’s App Store it offers a fresh approach to online privacy via isolated browser tabs and built-in proxy protections.

True tab isolation

Psylo is built around the idea of isolating every browser tab as its own “silo,” with separate storage, cookies, and even unique IP addresses.

This approach not only adds privacy but makes tracking users far more difficult. “Psylo stands out as it is the only WebKit-based iOS browser that truly isolates tabs,” Tommy Mysk told The Register.

Each silo connects through Psylo’s private proxy network, offering more than 40 high-speed servers in locations like Canada, Germany, and Brazil.

Unlike traditional VPNs, which mask only IP addresses, Psylo adjusts browser fingerprints per silo. It aligns timezone and system language to the chosen proxy location, a feature aimed at preventing fingerprinting techniques that can bypass VPNs.

The app is fully self-contained. It doesn't modify system VPN settings or require any setup.

Protections such as DNS-level tracker blocking and automatic HTTPS upgrades are built-in. There are no ads, no crypto incentives, and no AI agents running in the background.

Psylo also allows multiple account usage through web versions of social platforms like Instagram or X.

Tabs can run side by side without sharing data or tracking information between them. Users can choose between persistent silos for daily browsing or ephemeral ones that delete data after closing.

Mysk says that no browsing history, IP addresses, or personally identifiable information is stored. Bandwidth data is the only thing recorded, and it is tied only to a random identifier created at signup. Apple handles all payment data.

Psylo is available now on iOS and iPadOS. Users can try it free for seven days without creating an account. Monthly and yearly subscriptions are available, starting at $9.99 per month.