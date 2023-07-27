Epic Browser review

Try Epic if online security is paramount. It’s one of the few browsers with a built-in encrypted proxy that hides your IP address.

Epic Browser is a popular privacy-centric website built on the Chromium codebase and released in 2013. It’s owned by an Indian software company called Hidden Reflex, founded by Alok Bhardwaj.

Along with tons of privacy features, its biggest USP is that the interface looks a lot like Google Chrome, meaning it’s easy to use for most people.

In this review, we’ll cover Epic’s features, privacy policies, and pros and cons in detail — know everything you have to before you decide if it's the best browser for you.

Epic Browser: Features

Unlike other browsers, where you have to switch to an incognito or private mode if you don't want your data to be saved, Epic browser offers this functionality by default. This means that all your searches will be encrypted 24/7 with no extra effort from your end. The tracker counter shows you exactly how many trackers are blocked every day. This way, you can check how efficiently the browser is working to protect you.

If you feel that the numbers are getting too high, you can also buy an antivirus. Remember, Epic is more than capable of handling online threats, so the antivirus will be an extra layer of protection for offline content.

The Epic browser comes with a “Reader” mode that lets you convert web pages into plain text, making it easier for you to skim through the paragraphs. Plus, this mode isn't cluttered with unnecessary ads or images, either. This feature is perfect for you if you want your focus only on the written text with no distractions whatsoever.

Another benefit of using the Epic browser is its secure vault. The vault is encrypted for your protection and can be used to hide files and personal documents. It's a lot like a native password manager, with the only difference being that you can store much more than just passwords here.

Speaking of password managers, Epic lets you connect with trusted password managers such as RoboForm, LastPass, and Evernote. While the options might seem limited to some, protecting your data and IP address is necessary.

Epic’s most unique feature is the “Audio Queue.” Once your favorite web pages or news pieces are added to the queue, Epic will automatically read them out to you.

For example, if you’re cooking, Epic will read out the instructions so that you can follow them in real time without pausing your cooking and returning to the video and vice versa.

Epic Browser: Privacy

The first thing Epic Browser does to keep your online activities private is not store your browsing data. Along with that, while many browsers don't bother to stop unauthorized plugin downloads, Epic blocks such installations without you having to do anything.

What's more, all third-party cookies, annoying ads, and even fingerprinting attempts by hackers are blocked — Epic ensures you get a clean and clutter-free interface to work with every day.

Furthermore, it comes with a built-in encrypted proxy that hides your IP address from everyone, making it impossible for anyone to imitate you.

Epic Browser: Ease of use

Since the interface looks a lot like Google Chrome, the Epic Browser is quite easy to use. The search bar is located at the top of the screen, right below the stack of tabs.

The page navigation controls lie to the left of the search bar, whereas other options, such as “Favorites” and “Settings,” are placed to the right of the search bar. “Settings” contain the option to enable proxy, change proxy location, and block trackers.

For added functionality, you can also connect it with mobile extensions of your choice. We also like how the browser provides quick links to tutorials for newbies.

Epic Browser: Competitors

Epic seems to be competing on two criteria — usability and privacy. For usability, its biggest competitor is Google Chrome. After all, that’s where its interface design takes inspiration from.

However, if we take a closer look at the functionality of these two interfaces, Chrome is a clear winner. That’s because the Epic browser might be clutter-free and easy to use, but Chrome comes with a lot more features.

For example, on Chrome’s homepage, you’ll find a separate section for recommended news content and a huge list of shortcuts to your favorite sites. Both these features are missing in the Epic browser. But on the flip side, Epic has a direct link to a tutorial on the main page.

In terms of privacy and user security, Firefox, Opera, and Avast Secure Browser are Epic’s main competitors, and they all perform differently. For example, Epic’s VPN server locations are only located in 8 countries (it's expected to come soon in France), whereas Firefox covers 30 locations, Opera offers 33 locations, and Avast has 36 locations.

Thankfully, Epic makes up for it with other privacy features, such as a built-in ad blocker and automatically blocking cookies, fingerprinting, and pop-ups.

Epic Browser: Final verdict

Try Epic if online security is paramount. It’s one of the few browsers with a built-in encrypted proxy that hides your IP address . Turning on this feature will make it impossible for your ISP, government officials, or even hackers to follow you around the internet.

The Epic browser is also quite easy to use and comes with a navigable interface. For new users just getting started with the platform, the browser also provides adequate resources in the form of tutorials.

The only issue with Epic is that it doesn't work with all password managers. However, there’s a good reason for it — third-party password managers are often known to leak your data, so Epic is essentially protecting you by restricting collaborations with them.

That said, after the rising concern of this issue, the browser now allows selected trusted password managers such as LastPass and Robo Form.

