Nothing’s latest partnership reiterates an emphasis on design

When Carl Pei started Nothing , he talked about how he aims to rethink product designs and bring about a change in the world of consumer technology. Today, it announced a deep partnership with a company that shares a similar ambition – Teenage Engineering.

Nothing has revealed Teenage Engineering to be a founding partner. It is a Stockholm-based consumer electronics company that makes premium audio products such as the OP-1 synthesizer, music devices such as Pocket Operators. The design house was also involved in the making of iconic products such as Ikea’s Frekvens collection of speakers and sub-woofers.

You’ll be forgiven if you’ve never heard of Teenage Engineering. The collective’s offerings have primarily been tailored for enthusiasts. Together, Nothing has created a product roadmap that has design at its heart.

In fact, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Jesper Kouthoofd, is the Creative Lead at Nothing, while Vice Head of Design Tom Howard has been appointed as the Head of Design at Nothing. The fruits of this partnership will be seen when the startup releases its first crop of products in the coming months.

“When Carl first told me about Nothing’s vision I remember being super excited thinking about how this would be translated into the design identity of the products. After months of research and development, we are now in a place where I believe we will have something exciting to show to the world,” said Jesper Kouthoofd.

This onboarding also corroborates that Nothing’s first products will be in the audio space. Current speculations state that it will be a pair of wireless headphones , followed by other smart devices which will make up an ecosystem.

An update on the community crowdfunding was also shared: over 20,000 individuals have expressed interest to invest in Nothing, amounting to almost $30 million in unconfirmed funds. The campaign will go live next week, on March 2.