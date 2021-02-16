Interested in Carl Pei’s Nothing? You can now be an investor

Ever since its launch, Nothing has been trying to stand out from the crowd. Staying true to that idea, the Carl Pei-led technology startup is now opening up for its community to invest in.

In December, Carl announced that he will be starting a new venture after parting ways with OnePlus. In the subsequent months, he announced investments from notable personalities such as Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman, Josh Buckley, Kunal Shah and others. Most recently, Google Ventures invested $15 million into Nothing as a part of the Series A funding.

Usually the community has to wait for an IPO to invest, but by that time, the valuation is already high. We are inviting you to own Nothing from the very beginning, at the same price as our Series A, and be on board for the entire ride.🚀 https://t.co/mnQtoiJwOVFebruary 16, 2021

We want you to create that future together with us. Not just cheering from the sidelines, but front and centre from the very start.

While the company is yet to unveil any products, it is now opening up a community funding round, allowing individuals to invest a total of $1.5 million — at the same valuation at which GV was onboarded.

Post the funding, members will have exclusive access to Nothing’s private forums, through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company. Furthermore, the community will also be able to elect a member as a representative in board meetings.

Pre-registrations are now open on its website and the campaign will go live on March 2 at 3.30 pm (IST) on Crowdcube. It will be open for individuals across the world except for those in Canada and Japan. Nothing confirmed to TechRadar that Indians will also be able to participate in the funding. The minimum amount one can pledge is €50 (~Rs 4,500) while the maximum is €20,000 (~Rs 17,69,000). Investors might be asked to produce identity documents as a part of the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) check. Registering does not guarantee share availability.

As with any investment, it is important to note that investing in startups involves risks and does not guarantee dividends. Specific details will be provided closer to the campaign launch.

The first product from Nothing is expected to be a pair of wireless earphones, followed by other connected devices which will be a part of an ecosystem.