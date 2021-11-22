Noise launches X Fit-1 in India, first sale on November 26

From starting with making phone cases to possessing a considerable share in the Indian wearables market, Noise has come a long way. To sustain its position in the industry, the brand launches smartwatches and TWS earbuds at regular periods. Recently, Noise has announced the X-Fit 1 smartwatch.

The watch is the first product from the brand since it joined hands with the HRX brand. The smartwatch comes with a rectangular-shaped dial, a silicone strap, and a single button on the side. The device only weighs 30gm claims to have a ten day battery life.

Noise X-Fit 1 price and availability

First things first, Noise X-Fit 1 will be available on Amazon, and it will go on sale on November 26. The smartwatch includes two different colors, Black and White. The Noise X-Fit 1 will be available at a price of Rs 2,999 under the special launch offer.

However, speculations are that the price will go up because the product's original price is Rs 5,999 (as mentioned on Amazon India). You could set yourself a notify me message on Amazon by clicking here.

Noise X-Fit 1 specifications

Noise X-Fit 1 smartwatch packs a 1.52-inch IPS Truview display along with 360x400 resolution, 86% screen-to-body ratio, and 354 PPI pixel density. In addition, the watch also consists of 100 cloud-based customizable watch faces.

Noise has offered health related features in the X-Fit 1 to compete with the likes of the boAt Watch Explorer O2 . The smartwatch has a 24/7 optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, 15 sports mode tracking, and SpO2 monitor for measuring blood-oxygen levels.

The device draws power from a 210mAh battery and can go on for ten days on a single charge. The device can be recharged with the help of a two-pin magnetic cable. The quick reply feature in the smartwatch will enable you to respond to incoming messages with a set of quick-loaded replies. You can also turn off the notifications with a smart DND feature.