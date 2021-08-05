Noise Buds VS103 launched in India at Rs 1,499

Noise has launched a new Noise Buds VS103 TWS in India alongside the ColorFit Pro 3 Assist Smartwatch. These new launches expand the collection of budget devices offered by Noise in India.

The new Noise Buds VS103 feature Hyper Sync Technology and 10mm drivers. The device joins the Noise Air Buds Plus TWS which was launched by Noise a week ago at a price of Rs 1,999.

Noise Buds VS103 price in India

The Noise Buds VS103 TWS was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and is currently available on Noise's own website and Amazon. The device is available in two colours that include Jet Black and Pearl White. Offers include a 5% cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card for Prime members and 3% for others.

Specs and features

The Noise Buds VS103 is powered with a Hyper Sync Technology that enables users to connect with their devices instantly every time. The Buds VS103 have a stem design, and come with 10mm drivers.

The TWS Buds VS103 feature touch controls for users to manage their listening experience with the music controls, volume changes, and call controls. The Buds VS103 have a Ipx5 waterproof rating which means that users can conveniently exercise while wearing these.

Google Assistant and Siri, both are enabled to sync Buds VS103 with Android and iOS devices. The earbuds have a battery life of up to 4.5 continuous playtime and a total playtime of 18-hour which includes the recharging time provided by the accompanying case.

For connectivity the Noise Buds VS103 uses Bluetooth Version v5.0 that has a maximum range of 10m. It comes with a charging case that can be charged using a Type C USB port. In terms of dimensions the TWS Buds VS103 measures 6.11 x 2.42 x 4.71 cm while it weighs 31.93grams.