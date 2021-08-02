Trending

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist budget smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched at Rs 3,999

By

Goes on sale from August 6

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist
(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist has been launched in India as the second budget smartwatch in the series. The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro Assist is similar to the Colorfit 3 Pro, but with one additional feature 一 built-in Alexa smart assistant. 

We have seen budget smartwatches like Amazfit Bip U Pro, BoAt Xtend come with Alexa smart assistant feature and now Noise has launched its Colorfit 3 Pro Assist. This is an extension of the Colorfit 3 Pro from February 2021. 

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist price in India and availability

The Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist is priced at Rs 3,999. The smartwatch will be available in black, blue, grey, and white colour options. The Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist will go on sale via Amazon starting August 6 at 12 noon. 

Check out Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist on AmazonView Deal

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist specs and features 

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist

(Image credit: Amazon)

As a smartwatch, the Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist comes with a built-in Alexa smart assistant as its core smart feature. With a built-in Alexa voice assistant, you can get weather updates, book a cab, set alarms, set timer, translate, and do much more 一 all with just voice commands. While the smartwatch does come with a microphone, the results will be in text format as it lacks a speaker. 

With that said, the rest of the specs and features are similar to Noise Colorfit 3 Pro. You are looking at a 1.5-inch touchscreen colour display. A single button on the side is present to navigate across the UI and perform multiple tasks depending on the apps and menu. The smartwatch can be paired to a smartphone via NoiseFit app which will offer more customization options including cloud-based watch faces.

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist

(Image credit: Amazon)

As for the fitness features, the watch can track steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. It comes with multiple sports modes to track all your activities. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor which is the core part of any smart wearable these days. Additionally, the watch is also capable of tracking blood-oxygen levels thanks to the SpO2 monitor. There is also stress monitoring to keep track of stress levels. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM rating).

On to the battery life, the Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist is rated to last up to 10 days. It can be fueled up with the included magnetic charger.

Check out Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist on Amazon

Rs 3,999View Deal

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? 

Follow TechRadar India on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

Srivatsa Ramesh
Srivatsa Ramesh

Srivatsa is a prolific writer who spearheads the core writing team on tech news, buying guides, reviews, and all gadget articles. He is passionate about technology. 
See more Wearables news