Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist budget smartwatch with built-in Alexa launched at Rs 3,999

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist has been launched in India as the second budget smartwatch in the series. The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro Assist is similar to the Colorfit 3 Pro, but with one additional feature 一 built-in Alexa smart assistant.

We have seen budget smartwatches like Amazfit Bip U Pro, BoAt Xtend come with Alexa smart assistant feature and now Noise has launched its Colorfit 3 Pro Assist. This is an extension of the Colorfit 3 Pro from February 2021.

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist price in India and availability

The Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist is priced at Rs 3,999. The smartwatch will be available in black, blue, grey, and white colour options. The Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist will go on sale via Amazon starting August 6 at 12 noon.

Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist specs and features

As a smartwatch, the Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist comes with a built-in Alexa smart assistant as its core smart feature. With a built-in Alexa voice assistant, you can get weather updates, book a cab, set alarms, set timer, translate, and do much more 一 all with just voice commands. While the smartwatch does come with a microphone, the results will be in text format as it lacks a speaker.

With that said, the rest of the specs and features are similar to Noise Colorfit 3 Pro. You are looking at a 1.5-inch touchscreen colour display. A single button on the side is present to navigate across the UI and perform multiple tasks depending on the apps and menu. The smartwatch can be paired to a smartphone via NoiseFit app which will offer more customization options including cloud-based watch faces.

As for the fitness features, the watch can track steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. It comes with multiple sports modes to track all your activities. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor which is the core part of any smart wearable these days. Additionally, the watch is also capable of tracking blood-oxygen levels thanks to the SpO2 monitor. There is also stress monitoring to keep track of stress levels. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM rating).

On to the battery life, the Noise Colorfit 3 Pro Assist is rated to last up to 10 days. It can be fueled up with the included magnetic charger.

