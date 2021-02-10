Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with 1.55-inch display, SpO2 monitor launched

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 smartwatch is now available on Amazon on Flipkart. The latest wearable from India’s popular brand, Noise was teased on Amazon and Flipkart earlier this week which also revealed some of the key features.

The Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is a budget smartwatch which is the successor to the ColorFit Pro 2. As compared to the last generation, the Colorfit Pro 3 comes with a few additional features such as SpO2 monitor, stress level monitor, better and bigger display. This also takes the pricing slightly higher.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 price in India and availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 is priced at Rs 3,999. However, this is an introductory offer and later on, the price will go up to Rs 5,999. The smartwatch is now available on Amazon and Flipkart. It is available in Black, Blue, Grey, and Pink colour options.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 features and specs

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 sports a 1.5-inch HD touchscreen colour display with 360 x 360 resolution and 500 nits brightness. You also get a single button on the side to navigate. The watch’s casing is made up of stainless steel and polycarbonate shell which is also impact resistant. The wearable can be paired to a smartphone via NoiseFit app which will offer more customization options including cloud-based watch faces.

As for the fitness features, the watch can track steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. It comes with 14 sports modes to track all your activities. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor which is the core part for any smart wearable these days. Additionally, the watch is also capable of tracking blood-oxygen levels thanks to the SpO2 monitor. There is also a stress monitoring to keep track of stress levels. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM rating).

On to the battery life, the Noise Colorfit Pro 3 is packed with a 210mAh battery which is said to last for 10 days. It can be fueled up with the included magnetic charger. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, sleep monitoring as well as your REM sleep cycle, notification mirroring, mute/reject calls, sedentary reminder, breathe guide support and, find my phone, music control, auto sports recognition.

