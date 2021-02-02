Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch with Wear OS launched at Rs 18,495

Fossil Gen 5E smartwatch with Wear OS has been launched in India today. This will join the already existing Fossil Gen 5 in the family. The Gen 5E was announced globally last year and has finally made its way to India.

The Fossil Gen 5E is a watered down version of the Gen 5 and comes with a slight change in design and a couple of feature cuts. With this approach, the Fossil Gen 5E's price has come down to under Rs 20,000.

Fossil Gen 5E specs and features

As pointed out earlier, the Fossil Gen 5E is basically the same as the Gen 5 with a couple of features cuts and design changes. Starting off with the design, the Fossil Gen 5E offers a single button as opposed to the three buttons as seen on the Gen 5. The sole button is also rotatable which means you can scroll through the menus.

The Fossil Gen 5E is available in two sizes - 42 mm and 44 mm with 22mm interchangeable strap options. Apart from the display size, everything else remains the same on both variants. Upfront, there is a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with 390 by 390-pixel resolution. Powering the watch is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 which is designed for wearables. This is paired with 1GB of RAM with which you can smoothly run the UI and there is also 4GB internal storage.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

As for the fitness features, the Gen 5E comes with Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Off-body IR, PPG Heart Rate Sensor. The watch can track your regular stats such as steps taken, calories burnt, heart rate, distance travelled, and more. Since this is a fully-fledged smartwatch running on Wear OS platform, you can also respond to messages and also pick calls and even access Google Assistant. The watch also comes with a speaker and microphone. There's only connected GPS on the Fossil Gen 5E, so it will only record location data for workouts and more if it's tethered to your smartphone.

Other features include 5ATM water resistance, battery life up to 24 hours and quick charge support which can charge up to 80% in 50 minutes, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and Google Play store support.

Fossil Gen 5E price in India and availability

The Fossil Gen 5E is priced at Rs 18,495 and is now available on Flipkart. It is available in Gold, Grey, Black, Brown, Pink strap options which include both stainless steel and leather strap options.

The Fossil Gen 5 with 8GB of storage and three buttons is currently available for Rs 22,995 in India.

Via: Fonearena