Noise ColorFit 3 Pro smartwatch to launch in India on February 10

Noise, a popular wearable and accessories brand from India will launch a new budget smartwatch in India on February 10. The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro smartwatch will launch this week in India as the successor to the ColorFit 2 Pro wearable.

The ColorFit 3 Pro is priced slightly higher than the predecessor as it brings some new features such as SpO2 monitor, stress level monitor, better and bigger display, and a few more attractions.

Noise ColorFit 3 Pro price in India and availability

According to the teaser posted on Amazon, the Noise ColorFit 3 Pro is priced at Rs 3,999. However, it looks like this will be an introduction price and later on, it will be sold for Rs 5,999. More confirmation on the pricing should be available on February 10. The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro will go on sale via Amazon on the same day.

Noise ColorFit 3 Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Noise ColorFit 3 Pro sports a 1.5-inch HD touchscreen display with 360 x 360 resolution and 500 nits brightness. You also get a single button on the side to navigate. The smartwatch will be available in a bunch of colour options and strap options. The watch can be paired to a smartphone via NoiseFit app which will offer more customization options including cloud-based watch faces.

As for the fitness features, the watch can track steps taken, calories burned, and distance travelled. There is a 24/7 heart rate sensor which is pretty basic for any smartwatch. Additionally, the watch is also capable of tracking blood-oxygen levels thanks to the SpO2 monitor. There is also a stress monitoring to keep track of stress levels. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters (5ATM rating).

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 210mAh battery, sleep monitoring, and, auto sports recognition. More details and specifications of the watch will be revealed on February 10.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech?

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram