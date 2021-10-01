NITI Aayog, AWS, and Intel collaborate to speed up digital innovation

Indian government's policy think tank, the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) has tied up with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Intel to set up a new experience studio that will be a hub for collaboration and experimentation at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies Cloud Innovation Center (CIC).

The studio, situated in New Delhi, will enable problem solving and innovation between government stakeholders, startups, enterprises, and industry domain experts.

The studio will help in use of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/ VR), blockchain, and robotics in public sector enterprises and institutions.

The studio will be the hub for government, healthcare, education, and nonprofit startups from India to showcase their solutions.

The experience studio at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC will adopt a hybrid model enabling physical and virtual workspaces to collaborate seamlessly. The studio’s digital workspace will enable state-of-the-art collaborative environments to invite experts from various verticals, government departments, research institutions, and not-for-profit organisations for hands-on workshops.

Startups will be encouraged to participate actively

NITI Aayog will use the studio to demonstrate the application of geospatial, AR/VR, drone, and IoT solutions in verticals such as healthcare, agriculture, and smart infrastructure.

Major homegrown industry leaders like MapMyIndia in geospatial solutions, Raphe mPhibr in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the Centre for Advanced Research in Imaging, Neuroscience and Genomics (CARING), which delivers AI in healthcare – and global leaders like Dassault Systems, and startups like Vizara Technologies and Agatsa Software are demonstrating their solutions at the studio, according to a press release from Amazon India.

Startups will be encouraged to participate actively in the studio through hackathons, grand challenges, and other capacity building initiatives, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and Atal Incubation Centres (AIC).

Will help solve public sector challenges

“The new experience studio with AWS and Intel will further support our mission to identify and deploy leading edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services,” said Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog.

“The new experience studio at the NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC, based on the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers program, aims to quickly solve public sector challenges through collaboration and actualize innovations from experimentation and prototypes,” said Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector – AISPL, AWS India and South Asia.

“Intel is committed to expanding access to technology resources and knowledge through our collaboration with NITI Aayog and AWS to develop, build, and support cloud services that can enrich the lives of people in India and around the world,” said Prakash Mallya, VP & MD – Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, Intel India.

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC was established in October 2020 as part of the AWS Cloud Innovation Centers Global Program. AWS Public Sector CICs are also present across Australia, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea, and United States.

