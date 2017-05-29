Nintendo is reportedly ramping up Switch production in time for the holidays

Kudos to you if you've managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch since it launched in March, because demand has been high and supply has been short for the portable console so far. Now Nintendo is reportedly going to do something about it.

The gaming company has increased its order of Switch units for the coming months, the Financial Times reports , hoping to head off any supply problems that might arise around the holiday season. No one wants a disappointed kid at Christmas.

At the moment the Switch is selling out within hours of going on sale at most retailers. Nintendo itself has said the device is its fastest-selling console ever , and insiders are saying the aim is to get 18 million units out within the first year.

Here comes Mario

Another factor in all of this is the release of the Super Mario Odyssey game near the end of the year - it's a Switch exclusive and will be prompting a lot of gamers to shell out for their own console come Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Nintendo itself hasn't said anything one way or the other about ramping up production, but US exe Reggie Fils-Aime previously promised no supply issues for the console back in January. While it hasn't been impossible to get hold of a Switch since March, it hasn't been particularly easy either.