Motorola is reportedly making its own virtual reality headset

Of the wild assortment of Moto Mods brought to market, there’s one that’s been sorely missing from the lineup: a virtual reality headset. But we’re hearing today that Moto is reportedly is set to release one soon, called the Virtual Viewer Moto Mod.

Appearing similar to older Samsung Gear VR models, the Virtual Viewer appears to be about as barebones as a VR headset can be. It's also looks to function similarly to the Google Daydream View headset, in that you to slot your Moto Z phone inside to experience VR via the Daydream app, according to a picture shared below by Evan Blass.

Where this mobile VR headset diverts from the well traveled path is by designing it with a hole, the Moto Z’s camera can to peer through and potentially be used for augmented reality experiences.

Truth be told, we expected this sort of mod not long after Motorola went on record in 2016 saying that a Google Tango mod , a since-retired augmented reality effort, would soon hit the market. But it seems that somewhere along the line, plans changed.

Is this too little, too late?

If Motorola goes ahead with releasing this Virtual Viewer, it will run up against stiff competition.

For starters, Google’s own headset is compatible with all Moto Z phones, including the Moto Z Force , Moto Z2 Force and available for a relatively affordable price. It can also be used with other phones, like the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 and more.

At CES 2018, Lenovo, Moto’s parent company, even showed off the innovative Lenovo Mirage Solo , a Daydream headset that doesn’t require a phone to power it.

There’s no other information currently available for the Virtual Viewer, so its price and release date are still unknown factors, unfortunately. But Moto would be wise to release it sooner than later, and for an affordable price, if it wants to even become a viable in the market when it hits shelves.