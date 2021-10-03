MotoGP America live stream 2021: how to watch Grand Prix of The Americas online from anywhere

While Quartararo's still well ahead of the pack, Bagnaia's two-race winning streak is starting to put a little pressure on the French favorite. However, Marc Marquez is the undisputed king of the Circuit of the Americas, so could we see the Spaniard display a well-deserved return to form? Read on as we explain how to watch all the Grand Prix of The Americas action online - no matter where you are - with our MotoGP live stream guide.

The American GP will be without Maverick Vinales due to the tragic loss of his cousin, Dean Berta Vinales, who was involved in a large crash in Spain last weekend. Subsequently, the motorcycle press is awash with safety reform discussion.

Despite his peerless record, Marquez should be ready to put up a fight at CotA, and may even have the slightly out-of-form Alex Rins biting at his heels – the only other rider on the grid that's ever taken a win at the Texas track. But Quartararo could shake that all up, as we've only seen the rising star race once at the circuit, placing a respectable 7th in 2019.

So, there's plenty to race for and this American MotoGP is by no means a given for any rider. Whoever you're rooting for, though, all you need to do is follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Grand Prix of The Americas and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere.

American MotoGP live stream 2021: how to watch in the UK

Once again, BT Sport is showing all the MotoGP action this year live on TV in the UK. Coverage of MotoGP America gets underway at 7.30pm BST on BT Sport 2, ahead of a 8pm start. Don't forget that BT now has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the American MotoGP on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the MotoGP like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

FREE MotoGP America live stream in Australia

Fans in Australia can tune in to the American MotoGP at a bright and early 6am AEST on Sunday night, with coverage starting at 5.30am. Down Under, your best choice is likely the free-to-air American Grand Prix stream on 10 Bold. Available on Freeview and on the 10 Bold website, you can watch the entire MotoGP America for FREE. You'll be able to find 10 Play apps for Android, iOS, Apple TV and Amazon Fire Stick, so you'll be able to catch the actions on just about any device you've got lying around the house. Anyone who watches more than just MotoGP may want to consider a service that gets them not only motorcycle racing but a wide range of sports coverage... Kayo Sports offers a FREE two-week free trial, and is a great-value streaming service that provides access to every MotoGP race, plus F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while the Premium package costs $35 a month and allows three streams. Outside Australia this weekend? You can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch MotoGP America in the US

For MotoGP fans based in the US, it's NBC and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) that are showing races this season, but they're all being shown on a delayed broadcast. The American Grand Prix starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and you can catch it live on NBCSN from 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. If you don't have cable, in select market's you'll also be able to get access with OTT provider Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10, recurring at $35 a month. A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV which offers a FREE seven-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling. If you do have cable, that means you're all set and will also be able to watch MotoGP America online via the NBC Sports website - you'll just need to log-in with details of your TV provider. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to get a MotoGP America live stream in New Zealand