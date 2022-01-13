Moto G22 spotted on Geekbench listing - processor and RAM revealed

Audio player loading…

Motorola recently launched the new smartphone of the Moto G series in India - Moto G51, Moto G31, and Moto G71. All three smartphones are available in the market in the bracket of Rs 20,000. In a recent development, a new smartphone, Moto G22, has surfaced online on the Geekbench website.

The team at MySmartPrice spotted the device listed on Geekbench and it revealed a few key specifications hinting at what we can expect. The smartphone could come with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with a 4GB RAM capacity. On Geekbench listing, Moto G22 scored around 170 points in the single-core tests and 912 points in the dual-core tests.

(Image credit: Moto G22)

Moto G22: Specifications (expected)

Moto G22 can be said that this smartphone is the successor of the Moto G20 that was launched last year in India as Moto never introduced G21. Speculations are that it would offer a better camera, battery, and display than its predecessor.

To recall, Moto G20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Max Vision display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience while switching tab and playing animations. The smartphone houses a UNISOC T700 chipset and is based on the Android 11 operating system. It has 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB internal storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the smartphone included a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, it flaunts a 13MP camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Now, what we can figure out after having a look at the predecessor of Moto G22 is that the smartphone may get a 6GB RAM variant for an upgrade along with fast charging support and a decent rear camera system.

Expectations are that Moto G22 might be priced around Rs 15,000 in India. However, there is no confirmation regarding the specs of the smartphones. So, readers are suggested to take the information with a grain of salt.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram