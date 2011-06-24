Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 UK release date announced

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 UK release date, with the tablet arriving in stores on 4 August.

It's been a bit of a wait for the iPad 2 contender, which was rushed through development days after Apple's slim new tablet was announced in March, displacing its chubbier predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1V.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1, which will come in both 3G and WiFi-only versions, weighs in at 565 grams and is just 8.6mm thick.

Dual-core

The latest Tab boats a 1GHz dual-core Nvidia Tegra 2 processor and runs Android Honeycomb 3.1.

"The Galaxy Tab 10.1 also has a 3 megapixel rear and 2 megapixel front camera with 1080p HD video and Flash playback and is available in both black and white," adds Samsung.

TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 review awarded the tablet with four and a half stars, suggesting the 'outstanding' device is a 'major contender'.