Nokia isn't planning a tablet launch at MWC, analyst claims

Nokia fans may need to wait a little longer for a Windows RT tablet

Nokia will not be unleashing a Windows RT tablet at this month's Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona, industry analysts have claimed.

Rumours have been flying around for months regarding Nokia's impending appearance on the tablet scene, but it seems like the Finnish giant may be waiting until later this year to parade its first slate.

Instead, according to Strategy Analysts, the company will be focussing on cementing its position at the top of the Windows Phone 8 ladder when MWC kicks off on February 25.

A post on the Strategy Analysts website said it had made "extensive channel checks" and understood that "Nokia will not unveil a tablet with a Microsoft operating system at this year's Mobile World Congress."

Smart to focus on smartphones

Earlier this month the purported leak of a champagne-coloured slate, gave Nokia fans hope that a device running Windows RT would be unveiled with a quickness.

Back in December, supply chain sources in Taiwan had predicted the arrival of the long-awaited Nokia offering in February, but if the analysts are correct, those estimates will have been wide of the mark.

The post continued: "We believe Nokia's strategy will be "smartphones first" for MWC this year.

"And rightly so. Nokia will want to expand its Lumia smartphone range and solidify its growing leadership of the global WP8 market. Tablet fans will need to be a little more patient!"

Regardless of the presence of a tablet, we're excited to see what the somewhat resurgent Nokia has up its sleeve in just over a week's time. TechRadar will be live in Barcelona bringing you the launches as they happen.

Via CNET UK