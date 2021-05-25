Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 102,999

Just after a few months of its global unveil, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has landed in India. This shiny new laptop is now available to purchase for commercial and education customers in the country.

The company has introduced both the Alcantra and metal finishes, in platinum and black colour options. Most importantly, Microsoft is offering a choice between the 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors and offers up to 16GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 price in India

The pricing of the Surface Laptop 4 in India starts at Rs. 1,02,999 for the base 13.5-inch that comes equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

This new range of laptops is available to purchase at Microsoft’s leading retail partners, commercial resellers and Amazon . The company is also offering no-cost EMIs starting at Rs 11,444 per month.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features and specifications

Talking about the specifications, unlike most laptops that come with a 16:9 aspect ratio display, these new laptops from Microsoft come with a 3:2 aspect ratio "PixelSense" high-contrast display that is touch-friendly as well. The Surface 4 Laptops come equipped with a choice of the latest 11th-generation Intel Core, AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 Mobile processors.

Buyers can also equip their laptops with up to 16GB of RAM, a maximum of 512GB of SSD storage and the pricing depends on the final specifications the user picks up. Though, Microsoft claims that with these configurations, the new Surface 4 Laptops offer at least 70% better performance and battery life than its predecessor.

Other key features include a built-in HD camera on the front for all those video calls that we have to attend in the new normal, speakers that support Dolby Atmos Omnisonic tech offering a cinematic viewing experience. The company also claims that these laptops offer high-level security out-of-the-box with integrated hardware, firmware, software, and identity protection.

Further, the laptop comes with Windows Hello face authentication and comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

