Microsoft Surface Laptop Go arrives in India

Microsoft has launched the Surface Laptop Go in India and would become available from January 22 via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 63,499. The Surface Laptop Go extends the Surface line-up with a new lightweight design along with the classic Surface Laptop features at an affordable price.

The Surface Laptop Go is ultra-light device from Microsoft with a portable profile comprised of premium materials. While it is being made available in India now, the device has been launched internationally a while back.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: Specs and features

This is the lightest Surface Laptop ever at 1.11 kg with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, full-size keyboard with 1.3mm key travel and a large precision trackpad and all-day battery life plus Fast Charging. It features narrow bezels with a signature 3:2 screen ratio and is currently available in platinum colour.

Users get security features that include Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in with a FingerPrint Reader Power button on select models. One Touch sign-in also provides access to OneDrive Personal Vault files and more. It comes built-in with Studio Mics, Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio and 720p HD camera enhance video calls.

Bringing cloud-first device deployment and management that include Microsoft Endpoint Manager and Device Firmware Configuration Interface (DFCI), Surface Laptop Go offers Windows Autopilot as well.

All configurations of Surface Laptop Go come with cloud-connected experiences of Microsoft 365 and online storage. Surface Laptop Go features USB-C and USB-A ports for display and accessory support along with 10th Gen Intel i5 Quad-Core Processor and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. There are quite a few combinations of variants available that go up in price point.