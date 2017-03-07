Logitech’s pro gaming keyboard could make you a sharper shooter

Logitech has unleashed a new mechanical keyboard aimed at pro gamers that's been designed in conjunction with eSports veterans (namely the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Cloud9 team).

The G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a ‘tenkeyless’ effort (with no numeric keypad, making it more compact) that boasts Logitech’s own Romer-G switches, which the company claims offer 25% faster actuation than your average mechanical keyboard. They’re not ‘clicky’ switches either, with a nice, quiet action.

Logitech also promises that this keyboard is a durable affair, being reinforced with a steel backplate, and it offers customizable RGB lighting, with keys that can be individually lit over the usual choice of 16.8 million colors.

With a new keyboard comes the need for one of the best gaming headsets

Showing off

There’s on-board memory too, which you can use to save lighting patterns for showing off when you’re at LAN parties. The cable for the keyboard is detachable, and along with this peripheral’s compact nature, this makes it easy to carry around when you’re headed to the aforementioned LAN shindigs.

Aside from portability, the other benefit of a more compact tenkeyless design is that your mouse and keyboard are closer together, so you’re not reaching out too far to the right (or left, if you’re a southpaw) with your mousing hand.

Logitech’s keyboard is on sale now at selected retail outlets priced at £130 (it’s $130 in the US, which is around AU$170).