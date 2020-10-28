LG Wing 5G with pivoting display and pop-up selfie camera launched in India

LG has done a sudden turnaround of its Indian operations. Hot on the heels of moving thousands of LG G8X units in a week, it has now also launched its new top-of-the-line LG Wing 5G in India. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Launched globally last month, the LG Wing is a part of the brand’s new Explorer series of smartphones which look to explore new form factors. Like many of its recent devices, this one also has two displays but in a very unique orientation — the secondary display appears when the first one is swivelled away!

LG Wing specs and features

(Image credit: Future)

The primary display of the LG Wing is a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Underneath is the secondary 3.9-inch G-OLED display, resulting in a T-shaped design when opened. This one-and-a-half display implementation allows for new ways of multi-tasking where one app can occupy the full screen and have complementary content on the other: YouTube + Media controls, GPS + music, gaming + HUD, texting + full-screen keyboard, etc.

There are no punch-holes or notches as the selfie camera resides in a pop-up mechanism. Even with these moving parts, the entire package is IP54 rated for water-resistance as well as MIL-STD 810G certification for drop protection. It is 10.9mm thick and weighs 260 grams.

Internal specifications include a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage. The storage can be further expanded by up to 2TB via micro SD. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 25W QuickCharge 4+ and 10W wireless charging.

On the back of the LG Wing is a triple camera array comprising of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter followed by a secondary 12MP ultra-wide lens for videography. Selfies are handled by a 32MP shooter.

LG Wing price in India and availability

Check out the LG Wing 5G Rs 69,990 Available starting November 9

The LG Wing’s price in India is Rs 69,990 for the 128GB variant. Colour options include Aurora Gray and Illusion Sky. The first sale is scheduled for November 9.