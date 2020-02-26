LG V60 is sort of a foldable phone, with two 6.8-inch displays, a huge battery and 5G

LG has unveiled its next flagship, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, that brings Dual Screen functionality in a bigger phone with more battery - and, of course, 5G capability.

The LG V60 is notably bigger than its predecessors, with a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, though its narrow 20.5:9 ratio makes it a bit easier to handle than expected.

The Dual Screen works just like it did on the LG V50 and LG G8X, allowing most apps to be used on either display simultaneously, though a few can spread across both, though at launch this just seems to be Google Maps and others in the Google apps suite.

As a flagship, the phone packs a Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage (expandable to 2GB via microSD card). The rear camera suite has dropped the telephoto lens to rely on a 64MP main shooter and 13MP ultrawide lens.

The big addition this time around: shooting in 8K at 24fps, even if there aren’t even many displays capable of showing the footage in full resolution. The LG V60 also packs four mics to capture what it calls 'Voice Bokeh', an intriguing feature we haven’t tested yet.

The LG V60 isn't quite a foldable phone, but it provides extra screen real estate at lower cost

Unfortunately, we don't have an exact release date - it's arriving in the US in the coming weeks, with a global rollout unclear. We also don't know how much the phone will cost, though LG noted it will be priced below the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones.

The company is leaving pricing details to carriers, with both Verizon and AT&T saying that information will be released, again, in the coming weeks.

The LG V60 debuts online instead of at MWC 2020

The LG V60 is the first of several phones meant to make their triumphant debut at MWC 2020, but after that show was canceled due to fears of coronavirus. Some phone makers, like LG, are choosing to announce their devices now anyway, while others are waiting for a more fortuitous window.

We likely won’t know the full effect of the coronavirus on 2020 handset releases until later in the year, but it’s not just trade shows that are being affected - production is already being disrupted, with Samsung , Apple , and Motorola already reporting temporary factory shutdowns or even delayed launches due to supply obstructions.