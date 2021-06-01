Gaming-centric iQoo Z3 to launch on June 8 in India

The iQoo Z3 will be unveiled on June 8, marking the company’s entry into the budget smartphone segment of India .

iQoo returned to the country with the launch of the iQoo 7 series last month. With the iQoo Z3 coming next week, the brand will expand its smartphone portfolio to a new lower price point. Here’s everything we know about it.

Launched globally in March, the iQoo Z3 comes in three variants in China : The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,000), with the 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,000) and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage having a price tag of CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500).

iQoo Z3 specs and features

The iQoo Z3 will be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 768G in India. It is an octa-core chipset built on the 7nm process with a max frequency of 2.8GHz along with Adreno 620 graphics and 5G. There’s also a liquid cooling structure for better thermal management.

Staying true to its gaming DNA, the iQoo Z3 has a 120Hz display with a 180Hz touch response rate. This is a 6.58-inch LCD screen with a waterdrop notch, HDR10 certification and DCI-P3 coverage. For biometrics, the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power button.

On the inside, the iQoo Z3 has a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging. The entire body is about 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams. Colour options include black (Deep Space), light blue (Cloud Oxygen) and gradient pink (Nebula).

Lastly, for photography, the iQoo Z3 has a triple-camera array: a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Shooting modes include 10x zoom, panorama, night mode, Pro mode, time-lapse, etc.