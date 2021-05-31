iQoo Z3 to be India's first Snapdragon 768G smartphone

iQoo Z3 launch in India has been officially confirmed by the series of teasers on the social media channels as well as the official listing on the e-commerce platform. The device has already cleared multiple certifications as well.

The iQoo Z3 will be launched in India as the first phone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 768G chipset. The device is currently listed on Amazon which reveals and confirms several features of the upcoming mid-range device.

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z3 will be a mid-range 5G phone powered by the Snapdragon 768G chipset. The processor has secured over 450k points in the AnTuTu benchmark. The device also supports an extended RAM feature which means the phone utilized the existing ROM to use as RAM. For instance, the 8GB LPDD4x RAM on the iQoo Z3 will act as 11GB(8GB + 3GB). On paper, the Snapdragon 768G is more powerful than the Snapdragon 750G and 732G.

Going forward, the company will be revealing specs such as charging speed, camera specs, gaming experience, and design and display in the coming days. We are expecting the company to announce the launch date of iQoo Z3 in India soon. The iQoo Z3 has been launched in China already and we do know the full specs of the device.

iQoo Z3 specs

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z3 comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. In China, the device comes in three configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It is also being marketed as a budget-gaming phone as it comes with a five-layer liquid cooling system that can reduce up to 10-degree. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The iQoo Z3 runs off a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Flash charge support which takes just 15 minutes to charge from 0 to 60%. In the camera department, the iQoo Z3 comes with a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera.

