iQoo Z3 India launch soon, multiple certifications cleared

With the recent unveiling of the iQoo 7 series , the brand resumed operations in India after over a year of no launches. It looks like it wants to keep the streak going, as the launch of the iQoo Z3 is close now.

Unveiled in China in March, the iQoo Z3 is the company’s news affordable smartphone with a focus on gaming. If and when it comes to India, it will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G60 and others in the sub Rs 20,000 market.

A few weeks ago, it cleared its BIS certification, which is a mandatory requirement for products before going on sale in the country. More recently, it was registered on the Indian IMEI database with the model number V2073A. This step confirms that the iQoo Z3 will indeed launch in India, and could be here in the coming weeks.

iQOO Z3 has now been registered on the Indian IMEI database, Indian launch imminent.#iQOO #iQOOZ3 pic.twitter.com/UAO2MYGS30May 3, 2021 See more

When the iQoo 7 was announced, Gagan Arora did mention that they had more launches planned for India this year. The iQoo Z3 should be the next addition to that list, with rumours suggesting a mid-May launch. However, the ongoing nationwide lockdown has led to a suspension of eCommerce activity in many areas, which could change things.

In China, the iQoo Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model, with the 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,000) and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage having a price tag of CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500). We expect it to have a starting price of under Rs 20,000 in India.

The iQoo Z3 boasts specifications such as the Snapdragon 768 processor, a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging, and triple cameras.