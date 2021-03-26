iQoo Z3 is the newest affordable gaming smartphone in China

iQoo Z3 is the latest smartphone from the Vivo sub-brand in China. It is an affordable gaming device that is 5G capable.

The iQoo Z3 has the distinction of being one of the few smartphones to be powered by the 7nm Snapdragon 768G processor. It is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G running at a frequency of 2.8GHz, marking a 15% increase in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor. Along with 5G, it also sports UFS 2.2 storage and virtual RAM.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: iQoo)

Being a gaming smartphone, Vivo has equipped the iQoo Z3 with a 120Hz display that has a response rate of 180Hz. This is a Full HD+ LCD panel that spans 6.58-inches, with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3 coverage. A five-layer liquid cooling structure is claimed to reduce the core temperature by 10-degrees.

The iQoo Z3 runs off a 4,400mAh battery, which supports 55W Flash charging. It is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams. Colour options include black (Deep Space), light blue (Cloud Oxygen) and gradient pink (Nebula).

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: iQoo)

For photography, the iQoo Z3 has three cameras in the back, with a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Shooting modes include 10x zoom, panorama, night mode, Pro mode, time-lapse, etc.

Currently available only in China, the iQoo Z3 comes in three variants. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,699 (~Rs 19,000), with the 8GB + 128GB model priced at CNY 1,799 (~Rs 20,000) and the top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage having a price tag of CNY 1,999 (~Rs 22,500). It can be purchased with gaming accessories such as wireless earphones, gaming triggers, cooling fan and others.

There is no word on its global availability, but the iQoo 7 will launch in India very soon.