iQoo 7 could be the cheapest Snapdragon 888 phone in India

The OnePlus 9 series launch yesterday concluded with three new high-end flagship smartphones. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, iQoo has got you covered.

Right after the keynote ended, iQoo took to Twitter to talk about its next smartphone for India. The post, which reads “more bang, less bucks!” includes an image that confirms that the upcoming device will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. More interestingly, the company also jumped the gun and teased that it will be priced at “Rs 3x,999” — confirming a sub-Rs 40,000 price tag.

What's better than Bang For The Buck?More Bang, Less Bucks!Put your seat belts on, this ride is going to be faster than we have done ever. Unleashing Soon with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888!#iQOO #MonsterInside #FastestSmartphone #UnleashingSoon pic.twitter.com/2QZfmzqWArMarch 23, 2021 See more

While the teaser does not explicitly mention which device will be coming, it is expected to be the flagship iQoo 7 , which was unveiled in China in January. Over there, it comes in two configurations, with the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at CNY 3,798 (~Rs 43,000) and the 12GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 4,198 (~Rs 48,000). In a rare occurrence, the iQoo 7 price in India could be lower than that of its homecountry – at least for the base variant.

The company entered India in 2020 and has launched only a single product yet, in the form of the iQoo 3 . More than a year later, it is once again aiming to take on the established competition with its new flagship. It remains to be seen if any of the specifications get changed when it launches here.

iQoo 7 specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iQoo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: iQoo)

Along with the Snapdragon 888 processor, the iQoo 7 has UFS 3.1 storage, LPDDR5 RAM and a large vapour cooling chamber for better heat dissipation. The biggest feature on the phone is the inclusion of 120W fast charging, which can recharge the 4,000mAh battery completely in just about 15 minutes.

Other features include a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 13MP telephoto lens. It will have other gaming-specific hardware and software additions too.