iQoo Z3 price in India, launch date, specs, and news

iQoo Z3 India launch is expected to happen soon in India. The device was launched in China a couple of months back and now, according to multiple sources, it looks like iQoo will be coming out with its first mid-range smartphone in India.

Currently, in India, iQoo has launched two new phones in the flagship lineup - the iQoo 7 Legend and iQoo 7. In the last year’s lineup, the company had launched the iQoo 3 - all three were flagship phones. Now, it looks like the company is eyeing the mid-range segment in India with the introduction of iQoo Z3.

The iQoo Z3 was spotted on multiple certification sites a few weeks back and recently, popular tipster Mukul Sharma in a tweet confirmed the launch of the iQoo Z series in India. He also confirmed the device will be sold on Amazon as an Amazon Special product, just like the iQoo 7 series.

The iQoo Z3 is the sole member of the Z lineup. The device comes with a chipset that’s likely to make its India debut as well. The iQoo Z3 is also an affordable gaming device as it comes with some gaming features as well. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming iQoo Z3.

Cut to the chase

What is it? iQoo’s first mid-range phone

iQoo’s first mid-range phone What will it launch? Mid-June (expected)

Mid-June (expected) How much will it cost? Around Rs 25,000

The iQoo Z3 is expected to launch in India by mid-June according to a tweet by Mukul Sharma. The iQoo Z3 is priced at CNY 1,699 for the base variant in China, converting to Rs 19,000 in India. However, the device is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000 in India. The device will be sold on Amazon.

iQoo Z3 design and display

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z3 comes in three colour options - black (Deep Space), light blue (Cloud Oxygen) and gradient pink (Nebula). On the back the device sports a rectangular camera module and comes with a matte finish. To the front, you get a dew-drop notch. The iQoo Z3 weighs 185 grams and is 8.5mm thick.

As for the visuals, the iQoo Z3 comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with 120Hz screen refresh rate, 2408 x 1080 pixels resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.61% screen to body ratio, support for HDR content, DCI-P3, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

iQoo Z3 specs

(Image credit: iQoo)

The iQoo Z3 will be the first phone in India to be powered by a Snapdragon 768G chipset, unless we see another phone with the same in the next couple of weeks - which looks unlikely at this point. For those who are unaware, the Snapdragon 786G was announced more than a year ago.

It is an octa-core chipset built on top of a 7nm process. There is a prime core clocked at 2.8Hz paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It also comes with support for 5G. In China, the device comes in three configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The phone uses UFS 2.2 flash memory. It also features virtual RAM which is said to add 3GB additional storage. The device is also said to support 90/120fps gaming.

Further, to keep the thermals under check, the device boasts a five-layer liquid cooling system which can reduce up to 10-degree. Some gaming centric features include 4D vibration, monster mode, Hawkeye display enhancement 2.0, game eye protection 2.0, and vertical and horizontal full scene antenna.

The iQoo Z3 runs off a 4,400mAh battery with 55W Flash charge support which takes just 15 minutes to charge from 0 to 60%. The device also features a side- mounted fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device runs on Android 11 based on OriginOS in China, however, in India we can expect it to run on FunTouch OS.

iQoo Z3 camera

(Image credit: iQoo)

In the camera department, the iQoo Z3 comes with a 64MP f/1.79 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Some of the cameras features include night scene, portrait, photo, video, panorama, dynamic photo, motion, time-lapse photography, and pro mode.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!