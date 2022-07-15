iQOO 9T to launch in India soon, teased on Amazon officially

Audio player loading…

Amazon has put up teasers (opens in new tab) for IQOO's upcoming phone, iQOO 9T. Amazon didn't mention anything about the launch date for the phone.

From the teasers, the phone is probably a rebranded iQOO 10 that will launch soon in China.

iQOO 10 series will launch on July 19 in China. So we can expect iQOO 9T to launch in India after its Chinese launch.

The brand has posted the same teaser on Twitter too, take a look:

The need for speed is real and we are here for it. Coming soon @amazonIN#iQOO9T #MonsterInside #ComingSoon #iQOO9Series #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/q1C5Xvzx6lJuly 15, 2022 See more

Also, a Youtuber posted a video about the phone revealing most of the stuff about the phone yesterday. The video is now deleted, but the footage revealed many features of the phone. Let's talk about everything we now know about the phone.

iQOO 9T will come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is the second phone to come with the chipset in India, Asus Rog Phone 6 being the first. But Asus didn't announce the sale date of the phone yet.

iQOO 9T comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display. And it comes with a 50MP Triple camera setup. The primary sensor is a Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor. We can also see a periscope camera on the back of the phone from the teasers.

It comes with the V1+ chipset, a dedicated image processing chipset. This is the same chip that we saw with the Vivo X80 series. The V1+ chipset is engraved on the back of the phone too.

The phone is rumoured to come with support for 120W Fast charging, the same one we saw in iQOO 10 Pro.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones are here

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones are finally here in India. And iQOO 9T will probably be the first to go on sale here even though Asus announced their Rog Phone 6 last week.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 brings considerable improvements in heat management and efficiency compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The reason for the improvement is Qualcomm's switch from Samsung's fabrication process to TSMC's.

Let us wait for more Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones to come to the Indian market.