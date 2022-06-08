iQoo 10 series tipped to arrive as soon as next month

Audio player loading…

iQoo's flagship iQoo 9 series made its India debut in February 2022. While we were expecting a gap of a year at least before seeing the iQoo 10 series, rumours are telling a different story. Latest leaks have suggested that the brand has already started working on the iQoo 10 series, and it could reach the market by July 2022.

A report by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) suggested that the company is planning to introduce two new smartphones under the iQoo 10 series - the iQoo 10 base variant and iQoo 10 Pro. The series will first launch in the Chinese market, followed by the global and the India launch.

Not only this but the specifications of the Pro variant have also been tipped online by Digital Chat Station. It is being said that the smartphone will ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. Another major highlight regarding the device is that we can get to see 200W fast charging support in the device.

(Image credit: Iqoo china website)

There has been no information regarding the battery size until now. However, speculations are that we might get to see a 4700mAh battery in the Pro variant, similar to the iQoo 9 Pro. Apart from that, the smartphone will flaunt a 2K LTPO AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For security purposes, the smartphone may come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The device could get a 50MP primary shooter in a triple rear camera setup. Other details regarding both the devices have not been revealed until now. Seems like the readers have to wait for a while to know more about the series.

Will the early launch of iQoo 10 kill the exclusivity?

iQoo has been eyeing to dethrone OnePlus in the global and the Indian market. But, this step of introducing two flagship series (iQoo 9 series and iQoo 10 series) is not going to work as an advantage as it is definitely going to kill the exclusivity.

If the goal was to produce a smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, then it could have been done under any other brand moniker like the iQoo Neo series. It would be interesting to see how the audience reacts to the flagship series.

